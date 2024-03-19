PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sam Burns ended the weekend at -4, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Burns has entered the Valspar Championship three times of late, with two wins. His average score has been -14, and his average finish has been third.
    • Burns finished sixth (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 2.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 62nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.216. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance32303.7304.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.84%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%26.32%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.53%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Burns, who has 658 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 43rd in the field at 0.364. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4621.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2161.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.288-0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5682.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9584.322

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.