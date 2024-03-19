Sam Burns Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Sam Burns ended the weekend at -4, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 looking for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Burns has entered the Valspar Championship three times of late, with two wins. His average score has been -14, and his average finish has been third.
- Burns finished sixth (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 2.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 62nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.216. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|303.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.53%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Burns, who has 658 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 43rd in the field at 0.364. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.462
|1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.216
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.288
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.568
|2.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.958
|4.322
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.