Sam Burns Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 43rd in the field at 0.364. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.