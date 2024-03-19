PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2023, S.H. Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kim finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.432 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.507.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance77296.8302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.30%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 86 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.604 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.945, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.432-2.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.507-1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.6312.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2450.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.064-1.383

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

