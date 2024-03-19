S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.604 mark ranked 30th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.945, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.