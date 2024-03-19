S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2023, S.H. Kim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Kim finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.432 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.507.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|296.8
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- As of now, Kim has compiled 86 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.604 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.945, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.432
|-2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.507
|-1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.631
|2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.245
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.064
|-1.383
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
