Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 0.391 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.