Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune takes the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.339 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.296.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|292.2
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.70%
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Hisatsune sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 144 points.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 0.391 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.339
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.296
|1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.302
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.094
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.164
|-0.149
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.