51M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune takes the course in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hisatsune's Recent Performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.339 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.296.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115292.2288.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.83%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.70%

    Hisatsune's Best Finishes

    • Hisatsune, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Hisatsune sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings with 144 points.

    Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 0.391 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.339-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2961.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3020.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.094-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.164-0.149

    Hisatsune's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

