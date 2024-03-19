Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Ryan Palmer shot +2 and finished 63rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Palmer finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2021).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Palmer's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Palmer has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.537 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|8.97%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Last season Palmer took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Palmer's 193 points last season ranked him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-1.537
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
