Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer shot +2 and finished 63rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Palmer finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2021).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Palmer's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Palmer has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.537 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87301.2296.6
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%50.00%
    Putts Per Round13129.1929.1
    Par Breakers7022.64%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.99%8.97%

    Palmer's Best Finishes

    • Last season Palmer took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -22 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Palmer's 193 points last season ranked him 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.210-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.223-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.158-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.343-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.068-1.537

    Palmer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3566-72-70-73-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson864-65-68-68-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3368-67-66-68-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-67-72-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
