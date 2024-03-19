Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Palmer has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.