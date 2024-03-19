Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Moore has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.

In terms of driving distance, Moore has averaged 281.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.