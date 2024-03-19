PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his competition at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Ryan Moore carded a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Moore has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Moore missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • In terms of driving distance, Moore has averaged 281.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -1.395 in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 165th, and his 73.6% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.474 mark (31st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore has registered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165282.5281.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.84%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • With 19 points, Moore currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 0.507 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.080 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.051-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4741.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.032-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.967-2.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.510-1.395

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

