Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition, Ryan Fox missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Fox is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Fox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 38th.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.059 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- Last season Fox's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -7 and finished 12th.
- Fox ranked 124th in the FedExCup standings with 304 points last season.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984. He finished 21st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 14th in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.059
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.