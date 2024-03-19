Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984. He finished 21st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.