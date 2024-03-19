PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Ryan Fox missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Fox is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Fox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Fox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 38th.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fox has an average of 0.879 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.059 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-306.8304.3
    Greens in Regulation %-60.28%68.65%
    Putts Per Round-28.5029.3
    Par Breakers-19.58%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.50%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Fox's Best Finishes

    • Fox did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
    • Last season Fox's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -7 and finished 12th.
    • Fox ranked 124th in the FedExCup standings with 304 points last season.

    Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.059

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Fox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-71-74-73E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2368-73-71-71+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-71-69-72-1--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
