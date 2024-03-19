PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    J.B. Holmes tries for a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Holmes' average finish has been 68th, and his average score +7, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Holmes last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Holmes' Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Holmes is averaging -4.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-298.3294.2
    Greens in Regulation %-56.00%47.47%
    Putts Per Round-28.9630.3
    Par Breakers-17.11%19.19%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.67%19.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Best Finishes

    • Holmes participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Holmes placed 238th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points last season.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.214

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.