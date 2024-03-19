J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
J.B. Holmes tries for a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Holmes' average finish has been 68th, and his average score +7, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Holmes last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Holmes' Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Holmes is averaging -4.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.00%
|47.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.11%
|19.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.67%
|19.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Best Finishes
- Holmes participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Holmes placed 238th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points last season.
Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.214
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.