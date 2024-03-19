J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Holmes' average finish has been 68th, and his average score +7, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.

Holmes last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.

Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).