Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm will appear in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 55th-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Brehm's average finish has been 66th, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Brehm finished 65th (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Brehm has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Brehm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging 0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brehm is averaging -2.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.842 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, and his 46.8% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm sports a -1.015 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|298.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.06%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- With 45 points, Brehm currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.176.
- Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at -0.440. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.842
|-1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.015
|-1.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.313
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.407
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.763
|-2.681
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.