Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 coming off a 55th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Sloan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Sloan last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -2.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Sloan's Recent Performances
- Sloan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sloan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 285.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Sloan's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 34th at the RBC Canadian Open.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.098
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
