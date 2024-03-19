Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.423). That ranked 22nd in the field.