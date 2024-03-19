Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Robert MacIntyre enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida seeking better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -2.306 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging -0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 73rd, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.052, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|297.4
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- Although MacIntyre has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, MacIntyre sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 119 points.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.895. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.423). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.201
|1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.052
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.216
|1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.771
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.303
|-0.215
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
