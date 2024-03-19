PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Shelton has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2023, Shelton missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging -0.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -2.029 in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 110th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.103, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144287.9285.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Shelton sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 44 points.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931.
    • Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.211.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.240 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155). That ranked 35th in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.585-1.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.103-0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2071.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.013-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.494-2.029

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

