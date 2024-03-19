Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 48th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Shelton is averaging -0.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.