Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Shelton has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2023, Shelton missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging -0.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -2.029 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.585 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 110th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.103, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|287.9
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Shelton sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 44 points.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931.
- Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.211.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.240 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155). That ranked 35th in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.585
|-1.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.103
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.207
|1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.013
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.494
|-2.029
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
