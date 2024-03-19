Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Richy Werenski looks for a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he finished 27th shooting E in this tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Werenski has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -5.
- Werenski finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Werenski's Recent Performances
- Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski is averaging -2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|280.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|27.43%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|11.81%
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski took part in 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Werenski's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
- Werenski collected 217 points last season, placing 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-2.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-5.224
Werenski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-73-70-69
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
