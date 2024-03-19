Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.

Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Werenski is averaging -2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.