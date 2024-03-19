PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richy Werenski looks for a better result in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he finished 27th shooting E in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Werenski has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -5.
    • Werenski finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 280.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski is averaging -2.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Werenski .

    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance93300.5280.9
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%27.43%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.8
    Par Breakers9122.00%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%11.81%

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski took part in 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Werenski's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
    • Werenski collected 217 points last season, placing 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-2.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.1380.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-5.224

    Werenski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-73-70-69-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.