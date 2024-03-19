Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pereda is averaging 1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.