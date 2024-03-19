Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Raul Pereda enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last tournament.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging 1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|32.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|51.39%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|13.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda last season played two tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Pereda's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -10 and finished 42nd.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.462
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.