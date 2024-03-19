Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Rafael Campos enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after an 18th-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Campos missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2021.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Campos has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -1.746 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|12.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Campos had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 18th with a score of -13 (five shots back of the winner).
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.852 mark ranked in the field.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.597. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he put up a -0.435 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -4.044, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.224) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic. That ranked in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.913
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
