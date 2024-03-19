Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.852 mark ranked in the field.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.597. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he put up a -0.435 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -4.044, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.