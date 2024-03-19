Parker Coody Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Parker Coody enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida trying for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 32nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 4.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.568. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|301.9
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.82%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Coody ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.711, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.129
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.568
|3.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.250
|0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.372
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.574
|4.287
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.