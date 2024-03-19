Parker Coody Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865.

Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.711, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.