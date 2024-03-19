Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a 0.240 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834. He finished ninth in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.779, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.