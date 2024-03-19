Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati will compete in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 68th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last four times Malnati has played the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.866 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a 0.218 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|289.7
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.85%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 190 points, Malnati currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a 0.240 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.779, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.866
|-1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.218
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.045
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.487
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.114
|0.193
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.