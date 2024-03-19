PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati will compete in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 68th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last four times Malnati has played the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.866 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a 0.218 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance135289.7290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.15%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.85%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati has played seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 190 points, Malnati currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a 0.240 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.779, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.866-1.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2180.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.045-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4871.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.1140.193

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

