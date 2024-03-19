Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.478 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.914). That ranked in the field.