Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Paul Barjon shot -3 and finished 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Barjon has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 57th.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Barjon's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 39th.
- He posted a final score of -17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon is averaging -1.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -2.011 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barjon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 16th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.729. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Barjon has registered a -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|305.9
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
- Currently, Barjon ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings with 14 points.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.478 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.914). That ranked in the field.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.187
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.729
|-0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.291
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.840
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.672
|-2.011
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
