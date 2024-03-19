Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers shot +1 and took 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.061, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|304.4
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.44%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Rodgers has 383 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 2.964 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.292
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.061
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.198
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.065
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.363
|-0.300
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.