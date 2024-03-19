PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers shot +1 and took 36th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
    • In 2023, Rodgers finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.061, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28304.4303.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.00%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.44%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Rodgers has 383 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 2.964 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2920.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.061-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1980.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.065-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.363-0.300

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.