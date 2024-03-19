Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Echavarria has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +8 and missing the cut.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging 0.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 0.785 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria owns a -0.327 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|286.5
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.07%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- With 173 points, Echavarria currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.038
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.327
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.113
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.298
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.123
|0.785
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
