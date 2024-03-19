Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.