50M AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Echavarria has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +8 and missing the cut.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging 0.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 0.785 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.5 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria owns a -0.327 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance153286.5286.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.14%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.07%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • With 173 points, Echavarria currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0380.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.327-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1130.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2980.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1230.785

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
