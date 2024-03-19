Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 0.572 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.095. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.