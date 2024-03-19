Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Nick Taylor posted a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of +1.
- Taylor finished 10th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of 3.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 4.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.6 yards) ranks 140th, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.641, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|288.6
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.99%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has played eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Taylor ranks 11th in the FedExCup standings with 814 points.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 0.572 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.095. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.222
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.641
|2.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.156
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.715
|3.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.979
|4.847
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.