PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida looking for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hardy has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -3.287 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a -0.244 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance69298.3298.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.97%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Hardy has 58 points, placing him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865. In that event, he finished 66th.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1360.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.244-2.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.516-1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0220.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.646-3.287

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.