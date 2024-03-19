Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865. In that event, he finished 66th.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.