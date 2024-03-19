Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida looking for better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hardy has entered the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -3.287 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a -0.244 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|298.3
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Hardy has 58 points, placing him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.865. In that event, he finished 66th.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.203 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.136
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.244
|-2.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.516
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.022
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.646
|-3.287
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.