Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Nicholas Lindheim missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after better results March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Lindheim's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -14 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.524 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|283.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|58.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|25.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|12.82%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim played six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Lindheim put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -7 and finished 27th (13 shots back of the winner).
- Lindheim collected 29 points last season, ranking 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.524
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
