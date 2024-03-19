Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -14 in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 283.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting.