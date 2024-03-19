Michael Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.