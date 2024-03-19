Michael Kim Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 21-24, Michael Kim will look to improve upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot +2 and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Kim has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 49th.
- Kim finished 45th (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.787 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -4.087 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.752 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 104th, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 80th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.059, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 104th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|293.6
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Although Kim has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 139 points, Kim currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 42nd in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.752
|-2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.059
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.104
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.067
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.864
|-4.087
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.