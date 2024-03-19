McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, McClure Meissner concluded the weekend at -12, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 aiming for a higher finish.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Meissner's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Meissner's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Meissner has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -2.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.045 mark ranked in the field.
- Meissner put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.909. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -0.685 mark ranked in the field.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.147, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.994) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.190
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
