Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Matti Schmid hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 26th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Schmid has played the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -2.241 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.371.
- On the greens, Schmid's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|299.1
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
- With 95 points, Schmid currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schmid produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.285. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.037
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.371
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.358
|-1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.287
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.052
|-2.241
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
