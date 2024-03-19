Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Schmid produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.285. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.