Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 26th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Schmid has played the Valspar Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -2.241 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.371.
    • On the greens, Schmid's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59299.1298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.24%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
    • With 95 points, Schmid currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schmid produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.285. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.037-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.371-0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.358-1.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.2870.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.052-2.241

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-71-72-74-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
