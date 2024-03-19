Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Matthew NeSmith shot -16 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- NeSmith's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2022, NeSmith finished third (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.318, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|287.0
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- With 70 points, NeSmith currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.926. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.137 mark ranked 43rd in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604), which ranked in the field.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.130
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.318
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.276
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.295
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.759
|-1.130
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
