Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been -4.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting.