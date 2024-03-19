PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith shot -16 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 12th, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2022, NeSmith finished third (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.318, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151287.0291.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.43%
    Putts Per Round130.8
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • With 70 points, NeSmith currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.926. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.137 mark ranked 43rd in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604), which ranked in the field.
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1301.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.318-0.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.276-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.295-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.759-1.130

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

