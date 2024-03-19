Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 43rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Matt Wallace has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.