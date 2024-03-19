PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he finished seventh shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Wallace has an average score of -4, with an average finish of seventh.
    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -4.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.910 in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.551 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 51.3% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace has a -0.034 average that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65298.8300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.29%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.05%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 53 points, Wallace currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.535 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.551-1.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0340.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.034-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.297-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.254-0.910

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

