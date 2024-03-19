Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Matt Wallace looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valspar Championship after he finished seventh shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Valspar Championship, Wallace has an average score of -4, with an average finish of seventh.
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -4.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.910 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.551 ranks 159th on TOUR this season, and his 51.3% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace has a -0.034 average that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|298.8
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.05%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 53 points, Wallace currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.535 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.551
|-1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.034
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.034
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.297
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.254
|-0.910
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
