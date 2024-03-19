PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 26th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Hughes last played at the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -1.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -1.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -0.961 in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.422 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes' -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance123291.3294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.13%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%18.63%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Hughes sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.791 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0710.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.422-2.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5842.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.253-1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.161-0.961

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

