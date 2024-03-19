Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.791 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.