Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes enters the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 after a 26th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Hughes has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Hughes last played at the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -1.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Hughes' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -1.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of -0.961 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.422 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes' -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 121st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|291.3
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Hughes sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.791 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.071
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.422
|-2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.584
|2.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.253
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.161
|-0.961
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.