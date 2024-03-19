Luke Donald Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the WM Phoenix Open, Luke Donald struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Donald has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -6.
- Donald missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Donald's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Donald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke Donald has averaged 282.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Donald is averaging 2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Donald is averaging 1.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.6
|282.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.85%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.53
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.15%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.19%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Best Finishes
- Donald took part in 14 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Last season Donald's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 22nd at the Wyndham Championship.
- Donald's 127 points last season placed him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Donald's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.442
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-70-76-69
|+1
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|71-69-69-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|19
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|72-63-69-68
|-8
|37
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.