Luke Donald Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 37th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Donald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Luke Donald has averaged 282.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Donald is averaging 2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.