49M AGO

Luke Donald Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Luke Donald struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Donald at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Donald has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -6.
    • Donald missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Donald's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Donald has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Donald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke Donald has averaged 282.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Donald is averaging 2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Donald is averaging 1.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Donald .

    Donald's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-282.6282.8
    Greens in Regulation %-61.85%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.5328.8
    Par Breakers-18.15%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.19%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's Best Finishes

    • Donald took part in 14 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Last season Donald's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 22nd at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Donald's 127 points last season placed him 188th in the FedExCup standings.

    Donald's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.442

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-72-73-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-70-76-69+13
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4071-69-69-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3872-69-74-76+319
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-66-71-71-97
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2272-63-69-68-837
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

