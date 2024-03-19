PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished 36th in the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Glover has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -2.
    • Glover finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Glover has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Glover hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover has an average of -1.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.637 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance166282.3283.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.97%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Glover has accumulated 136 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.046.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.013-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6372.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2920.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.734-1.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1820.844

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

