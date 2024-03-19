Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Lucas Glover finished 36th in the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Glover has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -2.
- Glover finished 36th (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Glover has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Glover hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover has an average of -1.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 (93rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.637 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|282.3
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Glover has accumulated 136 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.046.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.013
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.637
|2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.292
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.734
|-1.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.182
|0.844
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
