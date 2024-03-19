Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that event, he missed the cut.

Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.046.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.509.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.144, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.