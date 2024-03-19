Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Lee Hodges carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of +6.
- Hodges finished 63rd (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Hodges has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 1.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 135th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|289.7
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Hodges has accumulated 237 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.841. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.434 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.327
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.228
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.492
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.144
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.734
|-0.206
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.