48M AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Lee Hodges carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valspar Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of +6.
    • Hodges finished 63rd (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Hodges has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 1.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 135th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance135289.7286.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.50%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.32%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Hodges has accumulated 237 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.841. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.434 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.327-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2280.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.492-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1441.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.734-0.206

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

