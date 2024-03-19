Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.841. He finished 57th in that event.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320. He finished 12th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.434 mark ranked in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.