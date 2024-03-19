PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Tway enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last two times Tway has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In Tway's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Tway's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of -1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 2.564 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1294.3
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%71.18%
    Putts Per Round16429.5230.8
    Par Breakers14120.85%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.80%8.68%

    Tway's Best Finishes

    • Tway participated in 37 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 40.5%.
    • Last season Tway's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -18 and finished 11th.
    • Tway collected 207 points last season, ranking 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0463.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.1500.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.019-1.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2312.564

    Tway's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-67-74-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.