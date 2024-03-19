Kevin Tway Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Tway enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last two times Tway has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Tway's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Tway's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of -1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 2.564 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.80%
|8.68%
Tway's Best Finishes
- Tway participated in 37 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 40.5%.
- Last season Tway's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -18 and finished 11th.
- Tway collected 207 points last season, ranking 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|3.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.150
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.019
|-1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.231
|2.564
Tway's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-67-74-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.