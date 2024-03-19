Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Streelman shot E and placed 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Streelman has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2023, Streelman finished 27th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Streelman has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streelman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 284.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Streelman is averaging -2.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -5.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 135th, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.726 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -1.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|289.7
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Streelman sits 183rd in the FedExCup standings with 12 points.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.980 mark ranked in the field.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.596 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.673, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.290
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.726
|-2.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.193
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-1.377
|-2.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-2.007
|-5.183
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
