Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.980 mark ranked in the field.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.596 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.673, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.