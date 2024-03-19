Kevin Roy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Roy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting.