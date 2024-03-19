Kevin Roy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Roy takes to the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Roy has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Roy's Recent Performances
- Roy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Roy is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|303.4
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.49%
|8.02%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|52
|23.03%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.40%
|11.42%
Roy's Best Finishes
- Last season Roy played 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut nine times (30%).
- Last season Roy's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Roy collected 143 points last season, ranking 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Roy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.132
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.574
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.130
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|187
|-0.581
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.269
|1.038
Roy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-72-65-69
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|69-63-68-73
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|64-70-68-65
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
