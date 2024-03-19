PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Kevin Roy Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy takes to the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Roy has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Roy's Recent Performances

    • Roy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Roy is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Roy .

    Roy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance75303.4293.8
    Greens in Regulation %5868.49%8.02%
    Putts Per Round16829.5731.0
    Par Breakers5223.03%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.40%11.42%

    Roy's Best Finishes

    • Last season Roy played 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut nine times (30%).
    • Last season Roy's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Roy collected 143 points last season, ranking 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Roy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1320.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.574-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.1300.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting187-0.5810.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.2691.038

    Roy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-70-70-72-35
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-72-65-69-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3169-63-68-73-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-69E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship864-70-68-65-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

