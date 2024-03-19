PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner tries for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Kisner has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2023, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Kisner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Kisner has averaged 276.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -7.827 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-284.3276.2
    Greens in Regulation %-57.65%50.43%
    Putts Per Round-28.9330.7
    Par Breakers-18.27%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.10%13.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Best Finishes

    • Kisner participated in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Kisner's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -7 and finished 51st in that event.
    • Kisner's 70 points last season ranked him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.827

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC79+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

