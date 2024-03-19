Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Kisner tries for better results in the 2024 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Kisner has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 276.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -7.827 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|276.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|50.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|13.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner participated in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Kisner's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -7 and finished 51st in that event.
- Kisner's 70 points last season ranked him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.827
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
