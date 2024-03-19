Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five appearances, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Kevin Kisner has averaged 276.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kisner has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.