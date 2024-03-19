Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Keith Mitchell concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 73rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for better results.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Mitchell's average finish has been 40th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2021, Mitchell finished 69th (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mitchell is averaging 2.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.454, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|303.9
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|76.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.40%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Mitchell, who has 270 points, currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.180 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059. He finished 19th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.731
|2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.454
|2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.090
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.355
|-1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.741
|2.411
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.