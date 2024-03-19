Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.180 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059. He finished 19th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.