48M AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Keith Mitchell concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 73rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valspar Championship March 21-24 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 40th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2021, Mitchell finished 69th (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Mitchell is averaging 2.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.731 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.454, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31303.9305.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%76.32%
    Putts Per Round131.0
    Par Breakers1%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.40%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Mitchell has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Mitchell, who has 270 points, currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.180 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059. He finished 19th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7312.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4542.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.090-1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.355-1.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7412.411

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
