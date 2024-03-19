PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 53rd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last two times Putnam has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Putnam last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +7.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.306 in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.425 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 278.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.149. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance173278.9275.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.01%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%17.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.09%

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 335 points, Putnam currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
    • Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.425-2.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1491.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2071.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3500.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2810.306

    Putnam's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

