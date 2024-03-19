Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 53rd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last two times Putnam has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Putnam last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 0.306 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.425 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 278.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.149. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|278.9
|275.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.09%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 335 points, Putnam currently sits 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
- Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.425
|-2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.149
|1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.207
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.350
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.281
|0.306
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.