Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.

Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.798.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.