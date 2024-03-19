K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.710 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.501, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.