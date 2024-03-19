PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 19th in this tournament in 2023, K.H. Lee has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Lee's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 19th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.076 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.341 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81296.6292.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.72%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.20%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee has participated in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 154 points, Lee currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.710 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.501, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.106-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.341-2.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2150.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1241.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.109-1.076

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

