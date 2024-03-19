K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
After he finished 19th in this tournament in 2023, K.H. Lee has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Lee's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2023, Lee finished 19th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.076 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.341 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|296.6
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.20%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 154 points, Lee currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 0.710 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.501, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.106
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.341
|-2.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.215
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.124
|1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.109
|-1.076
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
