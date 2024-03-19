Justin Suh Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.