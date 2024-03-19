PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Suh has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +2 and finishing 45th.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.143, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 81st, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 177th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.354. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81296.6295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.06%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
    • Suh, who has 39 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1430.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.354-2.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.778-1.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.8351.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.153-1.817

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

