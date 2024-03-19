Justin Suh Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Suh has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +2 and finishing 45th.
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.143, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 81st, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 177th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.354. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|296.6
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
- Suh, who has 39 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.514. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.143
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.354
|-2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.778
|-1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.835
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.153
|-1.817
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.