Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Justin Lower enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Lower has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lower is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 107th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.331 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lower's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|293.3
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Lower, who has 198 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.177
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.331
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.057
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.064
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.147
|0.796
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
