Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.