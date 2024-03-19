PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Lower at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Lower has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lower is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 107th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.331 mark (47th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lower's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance107293.3292.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.93%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Lower, who has 198 points, currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.265 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.177-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3310.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0570.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0640.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1470.796

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

