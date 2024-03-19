Josh Teater Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Josh Teater hits the links March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 61st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last competition.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Teater's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Teater's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Teater has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Teater has an average of -1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.957 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|14.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Teater put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 61st with a score of -6 (12 shots back of the winner).
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking in the field at -0.742. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where his -0.399 mark ranked in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.396, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Teater delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) at The RSM Classic in November 2023. That ranked in the field.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.957
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.