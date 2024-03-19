Josh Teater Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking in the field at -0.742. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where his -0.399 mark ranked in the field.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.396, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.