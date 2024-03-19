Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Jorge Campillo missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Campillo's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Campillo's Recent Performances
- Campillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Jorge Campillo has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campillo is averaging 2.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|15.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo played two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Campillo's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 19th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.800
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.