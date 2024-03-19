Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Campillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Jorge Campillo has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting.