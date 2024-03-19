PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 21-24, Jordan Spieth will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot -8 and placed third at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Spieth has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -8 and finishing third.
    • Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spieth is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 118th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.145, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance72297.7298.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.48%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.70%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 501 points, Spieth currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1660.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.145-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4241.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.7651.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2102.423

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

