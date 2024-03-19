Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
When he takes the course March 21-24, Jordan Spieth will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot -8 and placed third at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Spieth has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -8 and finishing third.
- Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spieth is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 118th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.145, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|297.7
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.70%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 501 points, Spieth currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.166
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.145
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.424
|1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.765
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.210
|2.423
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
