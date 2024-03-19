Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.868 (he finished sixth in that event).

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.738. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492. He finished sixth in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.