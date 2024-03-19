Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Joel Dahmen placed 61st in the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting a +5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 21-24 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Dahmen's average finish has been 50th, and his average score E, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Dahmen finished 61st (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.229 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dahmen is averaging 0.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.7 yards) ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen has a 0.397 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|286.7
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.07%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen has played seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Dahmen ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 179 points.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 5.119. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.404
|1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.397
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.203
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-1.006
|-2.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.001
|0.810
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.