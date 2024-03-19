Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 5.119. He finished 11th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.