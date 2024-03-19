PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger will compete in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 35th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Stanger has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of +7 and missing the cut.
    • Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Stanger's Recent Performances

    • Stanger has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Stanger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stanger has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger is averaging 1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stanger .

    Stanger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.603 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 122nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.175, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Stanger's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance25304.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.14%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.04%

    Stanger's Best Finishes

    • Although Stanger has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Stanger has 193 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stanger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.999.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.594). That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.6032.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1750.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.214-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.112-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3271.646

    Stanger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American Express1465-66-66-69-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3868-68-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-71-67-69-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-67-70-1883
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-71-69-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.