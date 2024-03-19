Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger will compete in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 35th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Stanger has played the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of +7 and missing the cut.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Stanger's Recent Performances
- Stanger has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Stanger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Stanger has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger is averaging 1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.603 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 122nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.175, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stanger's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|304.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.04%
Stanger's Best Finishes
- Although Stanger has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Stanger has 193 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Stanger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that event, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.999.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.594). That ranked 20th in the field.
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Stanger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.603
|2.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.175
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.214
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.112
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.327
|1.646
Stanger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.