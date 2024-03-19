Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.006 mark ranked best in the field.

Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 27th in the field at 2.401. In that event, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.999.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.594). That ranked 20th in the field.