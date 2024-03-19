Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas will compete in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a 60th-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Vegas' average finish has been 38th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Vegas missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.75 putts per round (31st) en route to his win last year.
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -2.762 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vegas is averaging -1.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|11.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Vegas' best performance came when he shot -9 and finished 22nd at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Vegas collected 112 points last season, ranking 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.167 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.545.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.715
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
