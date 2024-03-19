Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.167 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626. He finished 56th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.545.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.