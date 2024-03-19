PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman enters play March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 23rd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Bridgeman is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Bridgeman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 288.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 2.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 0.612 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345, which ranks 144th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 138th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.269. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138288.9288.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.00%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.04%

    Bridgeman's Best Finishes

    • Bridgeman, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Bridgeman has 63 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.996. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.715 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.580, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.345-1.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2691.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.206-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3882.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1060.612

    Bridgeman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
