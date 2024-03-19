Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.996. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.715 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.580, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.