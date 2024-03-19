J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.204 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 3.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.