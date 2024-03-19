J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2022, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
- Spaun finished 27th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2022).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Spaun's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Spaun has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -1.249 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.551 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun has a -0.139 mark (115th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|286.3
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.80%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- With 17 points, Spaun currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.204 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 3.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.551
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.139
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.130
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.683
|-1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.242
|-2.237
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
