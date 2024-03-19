PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 27th in this tournament in 2022, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 21-24.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -7.
    • Spaun finished 27th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Moore's average driving distance was 306.4 (10th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spaun has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -1.249 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.551 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun has a -0.139 mark (115th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance157286.3284.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.10%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.80%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • With 17 points, Spaun currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.204 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 3.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.816). That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 31st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.551-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1390.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1300.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.683-1.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.242-2.237

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

