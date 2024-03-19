Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
Hayden Springer enters play in the 2024 Valspar Championship from March 21-24 after a third-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Taylor Moore posted numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Moore averaged 306.4 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Springer's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 2.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.5
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|57.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|72.22%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|36.11%
|14.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer teed off in two tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Springer's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -18 and finished third.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.668.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 0.012 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance last season was in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.522. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-3.579), which ranked in the field.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.377) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.619
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
