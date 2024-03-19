Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Buckley has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.614 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.817 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley has registered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|290.8
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.38%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Buckley has collected 29 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.762 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.348 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.044
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.817
|-1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.309
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.178
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.903
|-1.614
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.