Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.762 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.348 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.