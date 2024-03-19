PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Buckley has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
    • When Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.614 in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.817 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley has registered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125290.8290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.97%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.38%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Buckley has collected 29 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.762 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.348 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.604. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.841, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.044-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.817-1.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.309-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1781.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.903-1.614

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

